Moondance Jam 29 Postponed to 2021
Moondance Jam 29 is being postponed this year to July 22nd-24th of 2021 due to safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A credit will be available for those who have already purchased tickets, camping passes, and chair passes, which can be used for next year. For those who are taking advantage of the credit, you will need to send your tickets and/or camping and chair passes back by July 15th and a mailed voucher will be sent to you.
You can call 218-836-1055 for additional questions.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.