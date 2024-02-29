Monthly ‘Explore Pequot Lakes’ Meeting Lets Local Business Owners Network

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On the last Wednesday of every month, the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce allows local business owners to network with other business owners and fellow community members.

The monthly Explore Pequot Lakes business meetings were started in 2022, and they give local entrepreneurs a great opportunity to network, as there is always a new face at a meeting.

“The importance in the community is, it’s just beyond measure. You can’t even measure it,” stated Nichole Heinen, Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director. “There’s always different people. They’re not always the same business community that comes to every meeting, which also makes that exciting because you’re always meeting new people and it’s never the same.”

Another great thing the meetings provide is idea sharing. If someone is having a problem with their business, someone at the meeting may have a solution.

“Oftentimes when one person is having an issue, it’s not just them not having that same issue,” explained Heinen. “So it really brings up a lot of conversation about how we can work together to kind of fix those issues. And we walk out of here with sometimes a list of things that we can do to help improve.”

Anyone in the community can attend these meetings. The goal is to bring as many members of the business community in Pequot Lakes together to build strong connections.

“Whether you are a Chamber member or your looking to become a Chamber member, you don’t have to … be a member of our Chamber to attend these meetings, and I like to make sure that people understand that as well, because there is an importance of our business community all coming together,” Heinen said. “I just feel like when people leave here, they feel more empowered to get more things done and work together as a unit.”

Any business in Pequot Lakes can sign up to host the monthly meeting. The March meeting will be held at the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes.

