MnDot Seeking Public Feedback For Highway 197 Corridor Study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation are looking for public comments on Highway 197 corridor study in Bemidji.

According to a release residents and business owners are invited to take part in additional opportunities to provide comments. They can do it through public meetings and an online survey.

There will be two public open houses for community members to learn more about the study and to provide feedback on the Highway 197 corridor study.

The construction project for Highway 197 is anticipated to take place in the five to eight years. According to MnDot, the project would seek to improve traffic safety, provide access for multi-modal use and to improve traffic flow.

Open Houses Dates:

May 28: Bemidji City Hall at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 1: Bemidji Public Library at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.