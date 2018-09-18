MnDOT Reminds Campaigners Of Election Sign Rules

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind campaigners that political campaign signs are not allowed on highway right-of-ways in Minnesota.

State law prohibits personal signs of any kind on public driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, intersections, and boulevards in urban areas.

In addition, state law says that signs may not be placed on private land without the consent of the landowner.

Violation of the law, Minnesota Statute 160.27, is a misdemeanor. Civil penalties may also apply if the placement of such signs causes a motor vehicle crash, creates injury to a person, or causes damage to a motor vehicle that runs off the road.

For information on the proper placement of campaign signs or where to retrieve signs, visit www.mndot.gov.