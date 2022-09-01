Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Proposes New Reconstruction Effort for Highway 197 in Bemidji

Justin OthoudtAug. 31 2022

Over the past three years, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been working on a proposal to help make the design of Highway 197 in Bemidji safer and more convenient for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The main feature of these renovations would be three roundabouts, located at key areas which have been deemed critical crash locations. These roundabouts will in front of the entrance to Menard’s, on Middle School Road near Target, and on Hannah Avenue in front of Simonson Market and the Super 8 hotel.

These planned renovations seem perfect for a corridor that sees upwards of 16,000 cars in a day, but it’s not just motorists that will benefit. In addition to these planned roundabouts, 10-foot-wide multi-use paths will be added on both sides of the roadway. These paths are being made to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

MnDOT estimates this project will cost roughly $25 million to come to fruition, a cost that may be lessened thanks to a recent grant.

“The big boost for our community on this project is getting that RAISE grant,” said Matthew Upgren, MnDOT Project Manager. “That’s $18 million coming directly to the city of Bemidji – not the city itself, but to our community in the form of transportation dollars.”

The next steps for this project include getting a consultant on board and meeting with city council to get an overview of where the project is headed. Should everything go according to plan, the construction should begin around the summer of 2026.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Final Phase of Maintenance Begins for Bemidji’s Paul and Babe Statues

Bemidji Man Charged with Assault of Deputy, Domestic Assault

Bemidji Ridgeway Initiative Looks for Alternative Housing as School Year Approaches

Extra Funding Requested for Brainerd’s Mississippi Trailhead Landing Park

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.