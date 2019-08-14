MnDOT Highway 197 Project Waiting Approval

The Minnesota Department of Transportation needs the Bemidji City Council’s approval in order to move forward with the Highway 197 corridor study. A consultant hired by MnDOT presented a final report to the board discussing the project and their implantation plan.

The stretch of highway in question is a two-mile corridor between Gillett Drive and Bemidji Avenue. MnDOT proposed a two-phase project that will restore the corridor’s conditions and add six roundabouts. If they don’t get the approval, they will look into a preservation project.

“We’d really come in and replace the pavement in five to eight years. It’d be a semi-low cost. It’d be about 40 percent cheaper than what we’re proposing, but that is kind of a substantial cost of $5 to $6 million to come through rehab the pavement, change out some of the signals and kind of look at those basic needs for the corridor,” said Joe Devore, a KLG Consultant hired by MnDOT.

The city council will vote on project Highway 197 during their next work session on August 19.