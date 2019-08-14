Lakeland PBS
MnDOT Highway 197 Project Waiting Approval

Aug. 14 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation needs the Bemidji City Council’s approval in order to move forward with the Highway 197 corridor study. A consultant hired by MnDOT presented a final report to the board discussing the project and their implantation plan.

The stretch of highway in question is a two-mile corridor between Gillett Drive and Bemidji Avenue. MnDOT proposed a two-phase project that will restore the corridor’s conditions and add six roundabouts. If they don’t get the approval, they will look into a preservation project.

“We’d really come in and replace the pavement in five to eight years. It’d be a semi-low cost. It’d be about 40 percent cheaper than what we’re proposing, but that is kind of a substantial cost of $5 to $6 million to come through rehab the pavement, change out some of the signals and kind of look at those basic needs for the corridor,” said Joe Devore, a KLG Consultant hired by MnDOT.

The city council will vote on project Highway 197 during their next work session on August 19.

Malaak Khattab

