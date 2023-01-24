MnDOT Adopts 20-Year Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Transportation in Minnesota may look different over the next 20 years.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation today announced the adoption of the Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan. This plan for 2022-2041 looks to strengthen the department’s commitment to providing a transportation system that works for everyone.

The highest policy plan in Minnesota, the SMTP is updated every five years. It outlines objectives, performance measures, strategies, and actions to advance MnDOT’s vision for a transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment, and the economy.

This updated version has six objectives to it and includes transportation safety, climate action, and healthy equitable communities. MnDOT will look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2040 and ensure all new light duty vehicles in Minnesota are zero emission vehicles by 2035. The department also hopes to increase the health and wellness of Minnesotans by aiming to have 60% use walking or biking at least weekly by 2040.

This updated plan is the result of over two years of collaborative efforts between MnDOT, partners, stakeholders, and the public. It can be viewed at MinnesotaGo.com.

