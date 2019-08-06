MnDNR Invites Public To Comment On Special Fishing Regulations

The Department of Natural Resources is holding a series of 17 public meetings where anglers and others can give their opinions about proposed 2020 changes to special fishing regulations for 30 lakes.

These proposed changes are coming from 13 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area fisheries offices. These regulations are designed to help meet fisheries objectives for particular lakes and would be different from the regulations that apply statewide or to major zones of the state.

“Lots of folks don’t realize how important it is for us to have Minnesotans’ perspectives integrated into our fish management goals,” said Jon Hansen, DNR fisheries programs consultant. “Public input and engagement are central to helping us work with Minnesotans to effectively manage fisheries.”

The list of proposed regulation changes is long this year because of a review of existing special northern pike regulations that are different from the zone regulations.

In most streams and rivers, statewide regulations, such as bag limits, do an adequate job in providing quality fishing opportunities; however, some fish populations are unique or experience angling pressure that warrants special regulations. Special or experimental regulations are found in their own section of the 2019 Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook (pages 38 to 54).

Anyone who cannot attend a local meeting can call or write to local fisheries offices to comment about the proposed regulations. Phone numbers and email addresses for local fisheries offices can be found online at mndnr.gov/areas/fisheries, or on page 87 of the fishing regulations handbook. The offices will accept written or verbal comments up to 10 days following the scheduled local meeting.

Meeting details:

Aitkin County (Aitkin area fisheries): New special walleye regulations on Minnewawa and Horseshoe lakes, 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, Aitkin DNR area office, 1200 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin.

Removing special northern pike regulations on Eunice and Maud lakes, 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, Lake Eunice Town Hall, 12708 Townhall Road, Audobon.

Northern pike regulation change on Upper Red Lake, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, North Beltrami Community Center, Gould Avenue SE and Main Street., Kelliher; removing special northern pike regulation on Big Lake, 6:30 p.m., Ten Lake Township Hall, 2142 Mission Road NE, Cass Lake.

Removing special northern pike regulations on Ada and Ten Mile lakes, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at The Hub, 213 1st St. S., Hackensack.

Removing special northern pike and muskellunge regulations on Elk Lake, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Itasca State Park Visitor Center, 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids.

Removing special northern pike regulations on Little Cascade and Loon lakes, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Cook County Community Center, 317 W. 5th St., Grand Marais.

Northern pike regulation change on Mitchell Lake, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, DNR area office, 1601 Minnesota Drive, Brainerd.

Northern pike regulation change on 8th, 9th and 10th Crow Wing lakes, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Community Meeting Room at Northwoods Bank, 1200 E. First St., Park Rapids.

Two meetings – walleye regulation changes on Moose, Deer, Battle, Pickerel, Split Hand and Swan lakes, and a smallmouth bass regulation change on Turtle Lake, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Big Fork City Hall, 200 Main Ave., Big Fork; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, 402 SE 11th St., Grand Rapids.

Largemouth bass regulation change on Long Lake, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, Roseville Township Hall, 15768 232nd Ave. NE., Hawick; walleye regulation change on Green Lake, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Dethlefs Community Center, 317 Hillcrest Ave., Spicer.

Largemouth bass regulation change on Turtle Lake, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, Shoreview Community Center, 4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview.

Northern pike regulation change on Prairie Lake, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Floodwood Fair Building, 107 W. 7th Ave., Floodwood.

Removing special northern pike regulations on Elephant Lake, 7 p.m., Sept. 24, Camp Five Town Hall, County Road 180, Fire Number 6560, Orr.

Black crappie regulation change on Mound Lake, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Shadys Golden Eagle, 13218 County Road 103, Burtrum.

: Black crappie regulation change on Mound Lake, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Shadys Golden Eagle, 13218 County Road 103, Burtrum. Washington County (East Metro area fisheries): Largemouth bass regulation change on Olson and Demontreville lakes and removing special northern pike regulation on Big Carnelian Lake, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, Stillwater Public Library, Margaret Rivers B Room, 224 3rd St. N., Stillwater.