MN Senate Passes Abortion Bills

The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed a set of bills Thursday that restrict abortion and sent them to the Governor Mark Dayton who said he would veto both bills.

Anti abortion bills were made a priority earlier this year by Republicans. One of the bills bans public funding for abortions, while the other imposes strict regulations on clinics performing the procedure.

Before the vote took place, abortion rights supporters gathered in the hallways outside the Senate chamber to protest the bills.

In 1992 a Minnesota court ordered a ban on using taxpayer funds for low-income women seeking abortions.