DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MN Senate Passes Abortion Bills

Josh Peterson
May. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed a set of bills Thursday that restrict abortion and sent them to the Governor Mark Dayton who said he would veto both bills.

Anti abortion bills were made a priority earlier this year by Republicans. One of the bills bans public funding for abortions, while the other imposes strict regulations on clinics performing the procedure.

Before the vote took place, abortion rights supporters gathered in the hallways outside the Senate chamber to protest the bills.

In 1992 a Minnesota court ordered a ban on using taxpayer funds for low-income women seeking abortions.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Dayton Warns Of Budget Struggle Due To Policy Battles

GOP Gets In Lockstep In Looming Budget Fight With Dayton

House Republicans Pass Abortion Bills

Dayton Wants Preservation Agency Moved

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Latest Story

0

Man Sent To Hospital After Two Vehicles Crash

A driver was injured Wednesday when two vehicles collided in a Baxter Parking lot. Around noon, Scott Allen Chamberlain, 58, of Baxter and Jacob
Posted on May. 5 2017

Recently Added

Man Sent To Hospital After Two Vehicles Crash

Posted on May. 5 2017

Dogs To Sniff Out Invasive Zebra Mussels In Minnesota

Posted on May. 5 2017

Cinco De Mayo Holiday Brings Increased Patrols On Roadways

Posted on May. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.