May 8, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MN Senate Ethics Panel Defers Action Against Sen. Mitchell Until Next Court Date

Minn. Senate Ethics panel has deferred further action on a complaint against a lawmaker who’s charged with burglary until after her next court date.

Prosecutors say Democratic Senator Nicole Mitchell told police she broke into her estranged stepmother’s house last month, because her stepmother refused to give her items of sentimental value from her late father.

Sen. Mitchell’s status has posed a dilemma for fellow Democrats because they hold only a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Sen. Mitchell may enter a plea at her next court appearance on June 10, so the Senate Ethics Panel decided Tuesday night to reconvene June 12.

