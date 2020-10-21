MN Republicans Unveil Proposal to “Open Up” State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republican leaders in the Minnesota House and Senate are upping the ante in the battle with Gov. Walz regarding ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt held a press conference at the Capitol to announce what they are calling a contract to open up Minnesota. They say that if the Senate remains in Republican control and if the House switches to Republican control and they are able to end the Governor’s emergency powers, they will enact five key promises in this contract.

Those promises include:

Reopening all Minnesota schools

Allowing all school athletics and activities to safely resume

Allowing local schools to determine how many fans can attend games

Allowing all houses of worship to reopen

Ending the one-size-fits all restrictions on bars and restaurants

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin responded the Republican contract by saying, “The Republican party’s plan to entirely ignore COVID-19 is going to get people killed.”

