MN Loon Restoration Program Coordinator Discusses Efforts to Reduce Loon Mortality

At the Northland Arboretum last month, the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society hosted Minnesota’s Loon Restoration Program coordinator, who discussed the importance of the project and its goal of improving loon numbers across the state.

The DNR’s Robert Rabasco spoke at the arboretum on reducing loon mortality and increasing the number of young loons produced in Minnesota. The talk also focus on to increase protection for loon habitats and what challenges they are still facing.

The Loon Restoration Project is very dependent on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Since the DNR and Robert Rabasco was brought on board and appointed to be the project coordinator, they have been able to expand the education they provide on loons to the community. A coalition of associations, landowners, and counties also work on holding annual discussions and meeting about loon life.

Rabasco says that working with groups like the Audubon Society is important, as they have a broad base that likes to get involved and provide programs that help keep the public well-educated.

When coming in contact with loons or their nesting area, if you are unaware that a loon nest is nearby and you accidentally disturb them, you should make a note of it and tell others around about the loons you discovered. The other critical time is when the chicks are out on the lake. Boats can be very destructive, and you don’t want to separate the adults from the chicks. When you are out and about, it’s advised that you try to pay attention and see how they react to a boat and stay alert.

The DNR is also asking anglers to be extra careful with their bait and tackle when fishing. If a loon ingests lead or any lures, it can be fatal to them.

More information on the Loon Restoration Project can be found on the DNR website. You can also visit the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society’s Facebook page.

