MN Law Enforcement Arrests Over 2,400 Impaired Drivers During Holiday DWI Campaign

Troopers, deputies, and police officers from 279 agencies statewide arrested more than 2,400 impaired drivers during the holiday DWI campaign from Nov. 22 through New Year’s Eve.

The exact arrest total was 2,432, which tops last year’s holiday campaign, when about 200 fewer arrests were made.

The highest blood alcohol level that a driver tested at was .46 in Lakeville. That’s almost six times over the legal limit.

One driver in Olmstead County was arrested for her seventh DWI with a blood alcohol level of .27. She told officers she was on her way to pick up her kids.

Regionally, the Bemidji Police Department ranked among the top seven agencies for DWI arrests in greater Minnesota with 35.

