MN Hunting and Fishing Licenses for 2024-25 Now in Effect

Sammy HolladayMar. 7 2024

The new year began on January 1, and the Chinese New Year started February 10. But for hunters and anglers in Minnesota, the new year was on March 1st, when hunting and fishing licenses for 2024-25 went into effect.

Approximately one million fishing licenses and 500,000 hunting licenses are sold per year throughout Minnesota. Licenses not only raise money to help preserve and manage fish and game in Minnesota, but also provide essential information as to who is hunting and fishing throughout the state.

“Having a fishing or hunting license with your name and address on it allows conservation officers to know if you’re following your season limits or daily limits for the fish or animals that you’re taking.”

To learn more about fishing and hunting licenses and on where to purchase a fishing or hunting license in Minnesota, you can visit the DNR website.

