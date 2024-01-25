Lakeland PBS

MN House 6B Rep. Josh Heintzeman Seeking Re-election

Lakeland News — Jan. 24 2024

Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R)

Republican State Representative Josh Heintzeman from Nisswa says he will seek re-election this November in the race for House District 6B.

Heintzeman’s district includes most of western Crow Wing County and the cities of Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Merrifield, Jenkins, and Breezy Point.

Heintzeman serves as the Republican lead on the House Environment Committee. He is currently serving in his fifth term at the Capitol.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crow Wing Co. Holding ‘Point-in-Time’ Count to Get Info on Homeless Population

Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary as Rematch with Biden Appears Increasingly Likely

When Not Plowing Snow, Crow Wing Co. Highway Dept. Handles Other Work

State Rep. Matt Bliss Seeking Re-election in District 2B

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.