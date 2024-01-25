MN House 6B Rep. Josh Heintzeman Seeking Re-election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republican State Representative Josh Heintzeman from Nisswa says he will seek re-election this November in the race for House District 6B.

Heintzeman’s district includes most of western Crow Wing County and the cities of Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Merrifield, Jenkins, and Breezy Point.

Heintzeman serves as the Republican lead on the House Environment Committee. He is currently serving in his fifth term at the Capitol.

