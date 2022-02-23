MN Governor Tim Walz Launches Public Safety Tour

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan launched their statewide public safety tour today. Focusing on hearing from city leaders and first responders, the tour will allow Governor Walz to discuss his recent public safety funding plan, which is part of the Moving Minnesota Forward agenda.

Starting in Brooklyn Park, the roundtable discussion will be held at 2 PM. The safety plan calls for $300 million to be allocated to public safety measures.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, some points to the public safety plan include reducing crimes and increasing community trust, prioritizing youth intervention and juvenile justice, and expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care.

This statewide public safety tour comes after a roundtable with public leaders in Eagan and North Minneapolis.

