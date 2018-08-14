Lakeland PBS
MN Governor Candidates Hit The Road Before August Primary

Nathan Green
Aug. 13 2018
Candidates running for Minnesota governor hit the road the last few days on the homestretch to the primary. All five candidates running to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Mark Dayton fanned out across the state.

Erin Murphy, the DFL-endorsed candidate for governor, made a campaign stop in Bemidji on Saturday. Murphy was joined at the city’s Paul and Babe statues by Secretary of State Steve Simon and Julie Blaha, who is running for state auditor. Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht was also at the rally to give Murphy her support. Murphy says she believes she has the head, the heart, and the experience to lead Minnesota, and she believes that is what will help win the race.

One of Murphy’s opponents in Tuesday’s primary was also campaigning in Bemidji this weekend. On Sunday, Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz flew into Bemidji with Congressman Colin Peterson. Walz met with supporters at the Bemidji Regional Airport while stating his case on why he should be Minnesota’s next governor. During his stop, Walz spoke about what’s been dividing the state and what needs to happen to move Minnesota into the future.

On the other side of the ticket, Republican candidates for governor have been out in full force, stumping for last-minute votes. Michelle Fischbach spent the day traveling across northern Minnesota and made a campaign stop in Bemidji. Fischbach is running as lieutenant governor with former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty. She says that her experience combined with the former governor’s gives their ticket an advantage.

Donna Bergstrom, who is running alongside Jeff Johnson for the position of lieutenant governor, visited Brainerd Monday in preparation for the Minnesota primary. Johnson is the Republican-endorsed gubernatorial candidate who is running against Tim Pawlenty for the Republican ticket in the Minnesota governor’s race. Bergstrom joined Johnson’s campaign this year, and as a retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, brings a vast military background to the campaign.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, August 14th with most polls opening at 7 AM and all closing at 8 PM.

