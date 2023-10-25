MN GOP Lawmakers Send Letter to Gov. Walz on Grand Rapids Cannabis Facility Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz Monday regarding the possibility of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) funding a new cannabis production facility in Grand Rapids.

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board recently voted 5-3 to approve a $10 million loan for HWY35, a cannabis grow facility near Grand Rapids. Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn and Rep. Ben Davis both serve on that board and voted against the loan.

In their letter to the Governor, the two say they “take seriously” the need to use the funds created by mining to diversity and enhance the community, and they also said they “feel strongly this project is not yet ready for such a large share” of limited tax dollars.

The two lawmakers are asking for the Governor to exercise oversight of the two commissioners responsible for the distribution of these loans at both the IRRRB and the DEED office.

