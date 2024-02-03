Lakeland PBS

MN DNR Warns of Thin Ice Dangers on Small Water Bodies

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2024

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning about the dangers warm temperatures are causing on small ponds and drainage ditches often found in neighborhoods.

These smaller, nearby water bodies can be magnets for curious children. These places are often overlooked when it comes to ice safety because they generally don’t attract ice anglers, but at least eight children under the age of 10 have died in the past 25 years after falling through backyard ice.

“Now is a critical time to talk with your kids about the dangers of walking on ice,” said Nicole Biagi, Minnesota DNR Ice Safety Coordinator. “Children are at a much higher risk because they do not understand the danger, and they may not even realize that they are walking on ice when they’re near – playing near a drainage ditch or a frozen holding pond. If your kids are near the ice, you should be near your kids.”

The DNR says the lack of snow cover is causing the land and water bodies to warm up faster than they would if they had snow to reflect the sunlight and provide insulation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2 Dead After Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash Near Naytahwaush

Caution Urged on Local Lakes Ahead of Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Investigation Continues Into Cloquet Motel Shooting That Left 3 People Dead

GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Man Who Died After Going Through Mille Lacs Lake Ice

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.