MN DNR Warns of Thin Ice Dangers on Small Water Bodies

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning about the dangers warm temperatures are causing on small ponds and drainage ditches often found in neighborhoods.

These smaller, nearby water bodies can be magnets for curious children. These places are often overlooked when it comes to ice safety because they generally don’t attract ice anglers, but at least eight children under the age of 10 have died in the past 25 years after falling through backyard ice.

“Now is a critical time to talk with your kids about the dangers of walking on ice,” said Nicole Biagi, Minnesota DNR Ice Safety Coordinator. “Children are at a much higher risk because they do not understand the danger, and they may not even realize that they are walking on ice when they’re near – playing near a drainage ditch or a frozen holding pond. If your kids are near the ice, you should be near your kids.”

The DNR says the lack of snow cover is causing the land and water bodies to warm up faster than they would if they had snow to reflect the sunlight and provide insulation.

