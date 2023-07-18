Lakeland PBS

MN DNR Expands All-Terrain Track Chair Program to More State Parks

Lakeland News — Jul. 18 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is its all-terrain track chair program by bringing the adaptive mobility devices to eight additional state parks, including Itasca State Park in the Lakeland viewing area.

The DNR launched the program in 2022 with five all-terrain track chairs. By August 1st, there will be 13 chairs available at state parks throughout the state. The battery-powered chairs enable visitors with mobility disabilities to explore trails and other areas within state parks that can’t be accessed using a regular wheelchair.

Track chairs will be newly available this summer at Blue Mounds, Father Hennepin, Fort Snelling and Frontenac, Itasca, Lake Carlos, McCarthy Beach, and Split Rock Lighthouse state parks. These eight parks join the parks that got chairs in 2022 – Camden, Crow Wing, Lake Bemidji, Maplewood, and Myre-Big Island.

Parks were selected based on a number of factors, including the presence of trails suitable for track chair use, availability of storage space and charging outlets near a trailhead, and the desire to locate track chairs broadly throughout the state.

Visitors can call a park with a track chair ahead of time to reserve that chair. There is no cost to use an all-terrain track chair, but visitors will need a state park vehicle permit.

More information on the track chair program can be found on the DNR website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Agency’s Plan to Delete Emails After a Year Stirs Criticism from Open Records Advocates

Recreational Cannabis to Be Sold in Red Lake Starting August 1

Local Tribes and Organizations Receive MN ‘Youth at Work’ Grants

Lake Itasca Public Water Access at Itasca State Park to Be Closed for Rest of Summer

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.