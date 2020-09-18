MN DNR Details Ways Deer Hunters Can Help with Chronic Wasting Disease

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With Minnesota deer hunting archery season upon us tomorrow, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking that all hunters be aware of chronic wasting disease management zones, or control zones or surveillance areas, and consider getting your deer tested.

CWD sampling is voluntary in 2020 so that it allows hunters to submit samples from their deer at unstaffed sampling stations that facilitate social distancing during the pandemic.

According to an officials with the department, mandatory carcass movement restrictions are in effect for all CWD management and control zones in southeastern Minnesota, north-central Minnesota, and the south-metro area. Whole carcasses cannot leave these zones until a “not detected” test result is received, but the meat or quarters may leave these zones prior to receiving a test result. Dumpsters will be provided to assist hunters with proper deer carcass disposal.

The Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach at the University of Minnesota has organized a series of webinars for the month of October that focuses on topics related to chronic wasting disease. If interested, you can register by visiting mnpro.umn.edu/outreach.

