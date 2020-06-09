Lakeland PBS

MN COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Their Lowest Since May

Nathan Green — Jun. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 338 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 11 new deaths. The 11 new deaths included seven people living in congregate care. Officials say the state has completed more than 10,000 diagnostic tests for five straight days.

452 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, the lowest number of hospitalizations since May 12th. Also, the number of people needing intensive care dropped to 198 – that’s down about 55 patients from a week ago and the lowest level since May 11th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there was one new death reported, a person between the ages of 80 and 89 who lived in Crow Wing County. There were also 10 new cases reported today in the following counties:

  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 3
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Roseau County – 1
  • Todd County – 4

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Brainerd Resident Airlifted Following Motorcycle Accident

Itasca County Discusses COVID-19 Patient Info at Weekly Meeting

Some “Low-Risk” Youth Sports Competitions to Return June 10th

BSU Fall Classes to Begin Aug. 24 with Students Welcomed Back to Campus

Latest Stories

Bail Set at $1 Million For Former Minneapolis Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Bemidji Area Church Musicians Opt For Virtual Concerts

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Brainerd Resident Airlifted Following Motorcycle Accident

Posted on Jun. 8 2020

Itasca County Discusses COVID-19 Patient Info at Weekly Meeting

Posted on Jun. 6 2020

Pike-a-Palooza at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge Canceled For 2020

Posted on Jun. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.