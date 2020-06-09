MN COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Their Lowest Since May

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 338 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 11 new deaths. The 11 new deaths included seven people living in congregate care. Officials say the state has completed more than 10,000 diagnostic tests for five straight days.

452 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, the lowest number of hospitalizations since May 12th. Also, the number of people needing intensive care dropped to 198 – that’s down about 55 patients from a week ago and the lowest level since May 11th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there was one new death reported, a person between the ages of 80 and 89 who lived in Crow Wing County. There were also 10 new cases reported today in the following counties:

Cass County – 1

Crow Wing County – 3

Hubbard County – 1

Roseau County – 1

Todd County – 4

