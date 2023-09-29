Lakeland PBS

MN Broadband Development Office Holds Listening Sessions on Digital Opportunity Plan

Breanna Vinkemeier — Sep. 29 2023

State officials have been traveling across Minnesota this month to hold listening sessions on their new Digital Opportunity plan.

Congress passed the Digital Equity Act in November of 2021, which allocates $2.7 billion to ensure that states, tribes, and territories can afford high-speed internet, have access to devices they need, and develop digital skills. To receive the Digital Equity Act grant funding, the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development has drafted an opportunity plan to ensure digital inclusion and accessibility.

On their timeline, phase one is to be delivered to the government in November. Phase two will see the state implement the Digital Opportunity plan between the years of 2024 and 2028 after receiving funds from the Digital Equity Act grant.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

