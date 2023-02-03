MN Bill to Legalize Marijuana Raises Tensions at Committee Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The House File 100 bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota is stirring up heated debates in committee sessions lately, particularly from the Republican Representatives.

Stating they feel “unheard” and like “doormats,” Representatives used the time during a recent State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee session to voice these opinions.

Some concerns included having time seemingly cut when vetting the bill. GOP Representatives state they are not trying to pick apart the bill, but rather add clarification to it.

The HF 100 Bill was also discussed in the Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee today and was re-referred to the Workforce Development Committee.

