Lakeland PBS

MN Bill to Legalize Marijuana Raises Tensions at Committee Meeting

Mary BalstadFeb. 3 2023

The House File 100 bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota is stirring up heated debates in committee sessions lately, particularly from the Republican Representatives.

Stating they feel “unheard” and like “doormats,” Representatives used the time during a recent State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee session to voice these opinions.

Some concerns included having time seemingly cut when vetting the bill. GOP Representatives state they are not trying to pick apart the bill, but rather add clarification to it.

The HF 100 Bill was also discussed in the Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee today and was re-referred to the Workforce Development Committee.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

House GOP Votes to Oust Democrat Omar from Major Committee

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declares State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

MN Republicans Criticize Renewable Energy Bill Passed in House

Republicans Set to Oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Panel

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.