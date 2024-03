Click to print (Opens in new window)

The “Clean State” tour stops by White Earth Nation at the Shooting Star Event Center in Mahnomen on May 8, and in Bemidji at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center on May 9. You can see if you qualify for expungement by submitting an application here.

