Mix of Up-and-Comers & Veterans Has Bemidji Girls Hockey Off to 8-1 Start

The Bemidji girls hockey team has already doubled up their win total from last year in the first nine games played this year. In 2021-2022, the Lumberjacks went 4-20-2. Through nine games played this winter, Bemidji is 8-1, which is the Lumberjacks’ best start to a season in 16 years.

Bemidji has seven players who are freshmen or younger, and many of those underclassmen saw a great deal of success at the youth level. That success has now translated to the varsity rink, but it’s been a combination of both the young and old for Bemidji this year. 14 players have scored at least one goal this season, and the upperclassmen’s warm embrace of the promising newcomers has been a key part of the turnaround and success that currently has the Lumberjacks ranked #14 in the latest Class AA Girls Hockey state rankings.

Next up for Bemidji is a home match-up with 8-1-1 Crookston on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m.