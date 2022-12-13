Lakeland PBS

Mix of Up-and-Comers & Veterans Has Bemidji Girls Hockey Off to 8-1 Start

Chaz MootzDec. 13 2022

The Bemidji girls hockey team has already doubled up their win total from last year in the first nine games played this year. In 2021-2022, the Lumberjacks went 4-20-2. Through nine games played this winter, Bemidji is 8-1, which is the Lumberjacks’ best start to a season in 16 years.

Bemidji has seven players who are freshmen or younger, and many of those underclassmen saw a great deal of success at the youth level. That success has now translated to the varsity rink, but it’s been a combination of both the young and old for Bemidji this year. 14 players have scored at least one goal this season, and the upperclassmen’s warm embrace of the promising newcomers has been a key part of the turnaround and success that currently has the Lumberjacks ranked #14 in the latest Class AA Girls Hockey state rankings.

Next up for Bemidji is a home match-up with 8-1-1 Crookston on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys Basketball Rolls Big Over St. Cloud Apollo

Bemidji Boys Hockey Falls to Sartell-St. Stephen at Home

Brainerd Boys Swimming and Diving Opens Season with Win at Bemidji

Brainerd Boys Basketball Comes Back to Beat Rival Bemidji

Recently Added

Building a Table For 7

Posted on Nov. 17 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Project Part 2

Posted on Nov. 9 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Part 1 of 2

Posted on Nov. 2 2022

Common Ground: Birch Bark Art by Sarah Bowman

Posted on Oct. 26 2022

Debate Night 2022: District 6B - Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman

Posted on Oct. 22 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.