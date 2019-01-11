Lakeland PBS
Missing WI Girl Jayme Closs Found Alive

Nathan Green
Jan. 11 2019
Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page that Jayme Closs has been located Thursday and that a suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff Christ Fitzgerald says the sheriff’s office in Douglas County, about 70 miles north of Barron County, located the girl. A suspect was apprehended a short time later.

The statement did not say where Jayme was found or gave any further information about the suspect. The sheriff’s office plans to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the case.

Jayme Closs had been missing since her parents were found dead October 15th at the family’s home near Barron.

