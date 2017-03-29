Missing Teen Found

A teenage boy who was last seen walking out of a shelter more than a month ago has been found alive and safe.

Gary Tilander, 13, left the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue on Feb. 22 around 8:30 a.m. On March 28, 2017, a concerned citizen contacted the International Falls Police Department with a tip regarding the possible location of Tilander.

That tip was relayed to the Bemidji Police Detectives and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agents. Working diligently on this tip, Detectives and Agents were able to locate Tilander at a residence Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

Bobbi Jo Mathews, Tilander’s sister posted a statement on Facebook on the latest news of Tilander’s whereabouts:

“Our family is beyond relieved and happy God has answered our prayers and Gary is alive and found. We really thought we may have never seen him again. The community support and love we have been shown has kept us strong through these horrible five weeks. I’m forever grateful to have the chance to see Gary skateboard and play basketball again. To see my little boy rap with his uncle and wear all his hats. The emotions are indescribable.”

This cases remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The Bemidji Police Department, International Falls Police Department,

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would like to thank the public for all the information provided which helped to ensure Gary’s safe return home.