DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Missing Teen Found

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

A teenage boy who was last seen walking out of a shelter more than a month ago has been found alive and safe.

Gary Tilander, 13, left the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue on Feb. 22 around 8:30 a.m. On March 28, 2017, a concerned citizen contacted the International Falls Police Department with a tip regarding the possible location of  Tilander.

That tip was relayed to the Bemidji Police Detectives and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agents. Working diligently on this tip, Detectives and Agents were able to locate Tilander at a residence Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

Bobbi Jo Mathews, Tilander’s sister posted a statement on Facebook on the latest news of  Tilander’s whereabouts:

“Our family is beyond relieved and happy God has answered our prayers and Gary is alive and found. We really thought we may have never seen him again. The community support and love we have been shown has kept us strong through these horrible five weeks. I’m forever grateful to have the chance to see Gary skateboard and play basketball again. To see my little boy rap with his uncle and wear all his hats. The emotions are indescribable.”

This cases remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The Bemidji Police Department, International Falls Police Department,
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would like to thank the public for all the information provided which helped to ensure Gary’s safe return home.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Missing Teen’s Family Searches For New Leads

Air Search Resumes For Missing Teen

Police To Use Sonar To Find Missing Teen

Elbow Lake Village Woman Missing

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

Cynthia said

It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

1

Democrats Want To Lower The Cost Of Prescription Drugs

With the Affordable Care Act still in place after Republicans failed its repeal Sens. Al Franken (D-Minn) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) are leading
Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Recently Added

Democrats Want To Lower The Cost Of Prescription Drugs

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

North Dakota Cuts Women's Hockey

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Russian Man Pleads Guilty in Minnesota To Computer Fraud

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.