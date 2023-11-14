Lakeland PBS

Missing Man Found in Bemidji with Help of Project Lifesaver Program

Lakeland News — Nov. 14 2023

Beltrami County’s Project Lifesaver program helped authorities locate a missing man in Bemidji earlier this month.

A 19-year-old autistic man was located less than an hour after being reported missing by family in the northwestern area of the city of Bemidji on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the missing persons call, and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search after learning the missing person is a client of Project Lifesaver and was wearing their bracelet. The missing person is prone to wandering and leaving their home.

A Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputy who received specialized training in the use of the Project Lifesaver radio antenna was able to track the bracelet and locate the missing man.

Project Lifesaver is a program supported by donations from the community and equips the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office with the necessary transmitting bracelets and maintenance of the equipment. The program is designed to help caregivers that are caring for loved ones that tend to wander.

Beltrami County’s Project Lifesaver was launched in 2015 and currently has 14 clients enrolled. The nationwide program has had over 4,200 successful rescues, and that number continues to rise.

For more information on Beltrami County’s Project Lifesaver or for a consultation, you can call the county at 218-333-9111.

By — Lakeland News

