Missing Hubbard Co. Man Found Unharmed After K9 Search

Lakeland News — Oct. 11 2023

A Hubbard County man with Alzheimer’s who went missing from his home earlier this week was located thanks in part to the help of a K9 police dog.

The 70-year-old man was reported missing near Lake Belle Taine on Sunday just before noon. Deputies responded, and Hubbard County Dispatch sent out an emergency notification with a description of the man to people’s phones within a two-mile radius of the man’s home.

After about an hour of searching, Deputy Kritzeck and his K9 partner Ace were called in to help with the search, and about 20 minutes later Ace located the missing man in a wooded area.

The man was checked out by medical personnel and then returned home to his family unharmed.

By — Lakeland News

