Missing 5-Year-Old Found One Mile From Home in Melby

A 5-year-old went missing after he walked away from his grandmothers house, and was located approximately one mile away.

According to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6th at approximately 6:03 p.m. their office received a report of a 5 year old male child that had walked away from his grandmother’s home in Melby. The child was reported to be non-verbal and autistic.

An immediate ground search was conducted in the area surrounding the complainant’s home with assistance from the Evansville Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9. At 6:45 p.m. the child was located walking along a gravel road approximately one mile from the home, and was reunited with his family.

Also assisting on scene was Ashby Ambulance service.

