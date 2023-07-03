Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Vikings Youth Football Camp Touches Down in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Jul. 3 2023

Although it may not have been game day, youth football coaches were gearing up to train athletes last Thursday in Brainerd.

“We have one of our Minnesota Vikings youth clinics presented by Scheels here today,” said Minnesota Vikings Youth and High School Football Coordinator Emily Weinberg. “Every summer we travel around our five-state region – so, Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa, and Wisconsin, to bring some football knowledge and passion to our communities out here.”

“We have a mantra of teach, play, grow. So, we teach football fundamentals through camps like this, we provide opportunities for kids to play, and then we want to grow football participation,” explained Joe Rush, Minnesota Vikings Youth and High School Football Manager.

The camp featured various drills and activities for players to grow their skills taken directly from a professional organization.

“So we’ve got a little bit of everything. We have our football performance and agility station, we’ve got quarterbacks, offensive line, so really everything you could ever want to learn about football. We’ve got it right here,” said Weinberg.

This program aims to foster a love of the sport with a clear game plan to create connection between the Minnesota Vikings and youth athletes.

“This is one way we get out in the community, have a touchpoint with fans that maybe don’t see us so often around the [Twin Cities] metro area,” explained Rush.

“We love doing it. It’s a thrill and just a privilege to be with the Minnesota Vikings to do this,” said Minnesota Vikings Lead Youth Development Coach Terry Fawcett.

By — Lakeland News

