DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Vikings Moving Its Training Camp

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 19 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings say the 52nd training camp in Mankato will be their last one away from headquarters.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold training camp at their new practice facility in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan starting in 2018.

For more than a half-century, the Vikings held training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, about a 90-minute drive south of the Twin Cities. But with the opening of their new facility slated for this winter, the team has decided to stay closer to home.

To mark the end of an era, Vikings fans who attend training camp this year will get a commemorative poster celebrating the team’s 52 years there.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vikings Receiver To Appear In Arizona Court

Mike Zimmer Says Eye Is Doing Great

Minnesota Viking Coach Says He Should Have Taken Eye Injury Seriously

Zimmer Recovering From Surgery; Misses OTAs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Virginia Overton said

You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Latest Story

Community Volunteers Spend More Than 4,000 Hours Helping Others

The Office of Ombudsman for Long Term-Care, a program of the Minnesota Board on Aging, recognized 46 Certified Ombudsman statewide at a June
Posted on Jul. 19 2017

Latest Stories

Community Volunteers Spend More Than 4,000 Hours Helping Others

Posted on Jul. 19 2017

Another Temporary Road Closure In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 19 2017

New Attractions At The Minnesota State Fair

Posted on Jul. 19 2017

United Way Invests 300k In Local Non-Profit Agencies

Posted on Jul. 19 2017

Police Vigil Held To Thank Local Law Enforcement For Their Service

Posted on Jul. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.