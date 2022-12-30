Lakeland PBS

Minnesota to Implement New Minimum Wage Rates in the New Year

Mary BalstadDec. 29 2022

With the new year comes new minimum wage rates for Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced the minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation starting January 1, 2023.

The rates will start at $10.59 per hour for larger employers with gross annual revenues of at least $500,000. For other state minimum wages, the rate will be set to $8.63 an hour. This lower rate also applies to training and youth wages.

The Minnesota DLI found for 2022 the annual minimum wage earnings for workers at large employers was $21,486, while employees for smaller companies was $17,514.

These adjustment will not apply to work in the Twin Cities as they have higher minimum wage rates.

By — Mary Balstad

