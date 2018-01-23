DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota To Expand Maternity Package Program Statewide

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A pilot project to provide infant supplies and a safe sleeping option to those in need in the Twin Cities is expanding across Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports that the Babies Need Boxes initiative will launch statewide Thursday. The nonprofit first launched a pilot program in the Twin Cities in 2015.

Expectant parents first complete the program’s free online course. They then receive a maternity package with products including baby wipes, activity cards, personal care products and onesies. The cardboard box holding the supplies can also serve as a crib for newborns.

Jennifer Clary is co-founder of Los Angeles-based Baby Box Co., which works with baby box programs. She says such programs aim to improve infant health care, education and accessibility.

Minnesota is the seventh state to launch the initiative.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Better Business Bureau Of Minnesota And North Dakota Names Top 10 Scams Of 2017

Minnesota Misses Short List for Amazon Headquarters

Crisis Text Line Will Offer Suicide Prevention Service for Minnesota

Crow Wing County Prepares for Next Generation 911

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

The Olmstead Plan took center stage on Monday night at Essentia Health in Brainerd during a listening session about possible amendments to the
Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Hofmann Named CLC Outstanding Educator

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Crow Wing County Continues Discussion of Mental Health Costs

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.