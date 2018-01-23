Minnesota To Expand Maternity Package Program Statewide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A pilot project to provide infant supplies and a safe sleeping option to those in need in the Twin Cities is expanding across Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports that the Babies Need Boxes initiative will launch statewide Thursday. The nonprofit first launched a pilot program in the Twin Cities in 2015.

Expectant parents first complete the program’s free online course. They then receive a maternity package with products including baby wipes, activity cards, personal care products and onesies. The cardboard box holding the supplies can also serve as a crib for newborns.

Jennifer Clary is co-founder of Los Angeles-based Baby Box Co., which works with baby box programs. She says such programs aim to improve infant health care, education and accessibility.

Minnesota is the seventh state to launch the initiative.