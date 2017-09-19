Minnesota Teen Who Died At North Dakota State Dorm ID’d

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A family spokesman on Monday identified a teenager from Minnesota who died after being found unresponsive in a North Dakota State University residence hall over the weekend, but details of the circumstances were slow to emerge.

Attorney Paul O. Taylor issued a statement identifying the teen as Devin Delaney, 17, of Burnsville, Minnesota. The senior at Burnsville High School “was loved by his classmates and was passionate about the games of hockey and lacrosse,” Taylor said.

Campus police were notified about midday Sunday of an unresponsive visiting teen at Sevrinson Hall at the Fargo school, which does allow guests to stay overnight in dorms, according to spokeswoman Sadie Rudolph. The live-saving efforts of emergency medical crews were unsuccessful, the Fargo university said in a brief statement.

There were no apparent signs of foul play, according to NDSU. North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the matter but declined to provide details Monday. NDSU also did not immediately provide further information.

Burnsville High School did not immediately comment, though students and staff posted numerous messages of condolences on social media.

A GoFundMe site established to raise money for funeral expenses nearly reached its $12,000 goal in its first five hours Monday.