Minnesota State System Names Interim Presidents of Two Schools

Two higher education learning institutions in northern and central Minnesota have named interim presidents.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Shari Olson to serve as interim president of Northland Community & Technical College in Thief River Falls. The appointment becomes effective on July 1.

In her most recent role, Olson served as president of South Mountain Community College in Arizona from 2011 until her retirement in 2022. She also previously served as interim president of Anoka Technical College.

In addition, the Board of Trustees named Larry Dietz to serve as interim president of St. Cloud State University, also beginning on July 1. Dr. Dietz served Illinois State University as president from 2014 until his retirement in 2021. He also served Illinois State University as vice president for student affairs from 2011 to 2014.