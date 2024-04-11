Apr 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Minnesota State Patrol Names Their Next Chief

Christina Bogojevic Headshot

Christina Bogojevic (Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

The Minnesota State Patrol has a new leader.

Interim Col. Christina Bogojevic has been named the organization’s next colonel. Bogojevic has been with the State Patrol for more than 20 years and has served as second-in-command since December 2022.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bogojevic said she looks forward to collaborating on new ideas and efforts to lower Minnesota’s traffic fatality rate, which is up this year when compared to last year. The release also says she is passionate about developing innovate ways to recruit and retain troopers.

Bogojevic will officially take over as colonel on May 2. She will fill a position left open after Col. Matt Langer announced he was departing to take a position with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Law Enforcement Monitoring the Roads During Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Community

Sexual Assault Charges Dropped Against Bemidji HS Graduate Teaching in Duluth

Community

Man Run Over by Tractor in Morrison County, Airlifted to Hospital

Community

Bemidji Rotary Sponsoring Five High School Students for Leadership Camp