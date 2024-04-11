Minnesota State Patrol Names Their Next Chief

The Minnesota State Patrol has a new leader.

Interim Col. Christina Bogojevic has been named the organization’s next colonel. Bogojevic has been with the State Patrol for more than 20 years and has served as second-in-command since December 2022.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bogojevic said she looks forward to collaborating on new ideas and efforts to lower Minnesota’s traffic fatality rate, which is up this year when compared to last year. The release also says she is passionate about developing innovate ways to recruit and retain troopers.

Bogojevic will officially take over as colonel on May 2. She will fill a position left open after Col. Matt Langer announced he was departing to take a position with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.