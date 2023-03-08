Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Parks Discontinue Self-Payment Envelope System

Mary BalstadMar. 7 2023

State parks and recreation areas across Minnesota are changing how visitors will pay fees.

For years, visitors have been able to use self-payment envelopes for entrance fees and payments on things like firewood and ice. But after reports of attempted break-ins to self-payment stations over the last two years, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources quickly discontinued the option earlier this year.

With this old system gone, officials now hope to have a new one in place before the busy summer season. Visitors will still be able to pay in cash if a station has someone working there during office hours. Other alternatives officials are looking at include online payments or through mobile apps.

These changes are to protect both patrons and employees. By removing the drop boxes, visitors’ personal information will not be as accessible if they pay through checks or credit cards. Park staff will also not be expected to collect money from more secluded areas, making this a safer option.

As state parks have gone through similar changes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials believe attendance will not be affected by these changes. With updates in infrastructure and access to the internet, people will be able to access the MN DNR website to purchase a pass.

Along with online entry fee payments, parks throughout Minnesota like Lake Bemidji State Park are testing out a self check-in notification system for overnight campers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji City Staff Wary of Northern Township’s Request to Connect to Water/Sewer Line

Bemidji Parks and Rec Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with Storytime Program

Golden Apple: Student Scientists Showcase Smarts at 70th Northern MN Regional Science Fair

BSU Cancels Classes for Day Due to Racist Social Media Threats

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.