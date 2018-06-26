Minnesota State Fair Hosting 3rd Annual Job Fair

The Minnesota State Fair and several of its vendors will host the 3rd annual State Fair Job Fair from 4 to 8 on Tuesday, July 17th at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds. More than 500 fair-time positions will be available during the job fair.

The application line will begin forming at 3 in the afternoon outside the progress center. Anyone in line before 7:45 that night will be able to participate. Applicants will meet with a state representative and, if their skills and experience match an open position, a fair department or vendor will interview them. Positions available at the Job Fair include: ticket selling, ticket taking, parking, park and ride attendants, food service, rides and games, barn attendants, retail sales, custodians and more. Resumes are not required. Wages for most positions range from $9.65 to $11 an hour. If hired, employees will receive free State Fair admission.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online before coming to the Job Fair in order to accelerate the process. For people who do not register online, registration forms will be available at the job fair. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair, from August 23rd to Labor Day on September 3rd. Depending on the position, shifts are typically six to 12 hours long.

Those attending the Job Fair can enter the fairgrounds through the main gate (#5) off Snelling Avenue and head north on Cosgrove Street to the Progress Center (1621 Randall Ave.), which sits north of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street. Free parking is available on the surrounding fairgrounds streets or in the lot on the west side of the Progress Center. Metro Transit bus routes 3, 61, 84 and the A Line service the fairgrounds. Visit metrotransit.org/bus for details on catching a bus to the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/minnesota-state-fair-job-fair/.

Those who are unable to attend the Job Fair but are interested in fair-time employment are invited to visit mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/. There they can fill out a registration for employment and find Employment Center hours and information. Throughout the summer, the State Fair will hire approximately 2,700 employees to work at the 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together.