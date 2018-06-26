Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota State Fair Hosting 3rd Annual Job Fair

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota State Fair and several of its vendors will host the 3rd annual State Fair Job Fair from 4 to 8 on Tuesday, July 17th at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds. More than 500 fair-time positions will be available during the job fair.

The application line will begin forming at 3 in the afternoon outside the progress center. Anyone in line before 7:45 that night will be able to participate. Applicants will meet with a state representative and, if their skills and experience match an open position, a fair department or vendor will interview them. Positions available at the Job Fair include: ticket selling, ticket taking, parking, park and ride attendants, food service, rides and games, barn attendants, retail sales, custodians and more. Resumes are not required. Wages for most positions range from $9.65 to $11 an hour. If hired, employees will receive free State Fair admission.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online before coming to the Job Fair in order to accelerate the process. For people who do not register online, registration forms will be available at the job fair. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair, from August 23rd to Labor Day on September 3rd. Depending on the position, shifts are typically six to 12 hours long.

Those attending the Job Fair can enter the fairgrounds through the main gate (#5) off Snelling Avenue and head north on Cosgrove Street to the Progress Center (1621 Randall Ave.), which sits north of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street. Free parking is available on the surrounding fairgrounds streets or in the lot on the west side of the Progress Center. Metro Transit bus routes 3, 61, 84 and the A Line service the fairgrounds. Visit metrotransit.org/bus for details on catching a bus to the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/minnesota-state-fair-job-fair/.

Those who are unable to attend the Job Fair but are interested in fair-time employment are invited to visit mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/. There they can fill out a registration for employment and find Employment Center hours and information. Throughout the summer, the State Fair will hire approximately 2,700 employees to work at the 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Central Lakes College Hosts First Ever Scrubs Camp

Fair Food: 27 New Foods Coming to Minnesota State Fair

Fifty Local Employers Fill 2018 Brainerd Community Job Fair

Brainerd Lakes Community Job Fair Scheduled for April 4

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Takes Win Against MaxBat

Posted on Jun. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Takes Win Against MaxBat

Posted on Jun. 26 2018

Thunderhawks McLaughlin, Hain Taken In NHL Draft

Posted on Jun. 26 2018

Bemidji Blaze 12U Softball Beats Fosston In Third Place Game

Posted on Jun. 26 2018

CRMC Breaks Ground On New Clinic In Breezy Point

Posted on Jun. 26 2018

Line 3 Pipeline Decision Expected This Week

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.