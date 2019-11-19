Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Board Of Trustees Hosting Monthly Meeting At BSU

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 19 2019

The Minnesota State Board of Trustees will be making a stop at Bemidji State University’s campus Tuesday and Wednesday for their monthly board meeting, which is normally held in St. Paul. The meeting is apart of an initiative by the board that periodically meets on one of the 54 campuses in the state.

The idea of the board members visiting the colleges and universities is to make sure that they stay in touch with the schools in the state as well as meeting with the local leadership of the communities.

“I just want the folks to know that these two very vibrant institutions [BSU and Northwest Technical College] for this region, a part of a network of institutions which are collectively working across the state to ensure that we keep the doors of hope and opportunity open and ensure that Minnesota will continue to be socially mobile and economically prosperous state,” said Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Chancellor.

The board will be having a lunch with students at BSU on Tuesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

In Business: Glacier Ice Houses

New Businesses Making Their Way To Bemidji Next Year

Line 3 Pipeline Tour Visits Bemidji

Conference in Bemidji Looks at Overcoming Racism and Dismantling White Supremacy

Latest Stories

Nothing Suspicious Found After Bomb Threat at International Falls School

Posted on Nov. 19 2019

In Business: Glacier Ice Houses

Posted on Nov. 19 2019

Operation Christmas Child Collects Shoeboxes For Children In Need

Posted on Nov. 19 2019

New Businesses Making Their Way To Bemidji Next Year

Posted on Nov. 18 2019

Horse Shot And Killed in Wadena County

Posted on Nov. 18 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.