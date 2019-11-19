Minnesota State Board Of Trustees Hosting Monthly Meeting At BSU

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Board of Trustees will be making a stop at Bemidji State University’s campus Tuesday and Wednesday for their monthly board meeting, which is normally held in St. Paul. The meeting is apart of an initiative by the board that periodically meets on one of the 54 campuses in the state.

The idea of the board members visiting the colleges and universities is to make sure that they stay in touch with the schools in the state as well as meeting with the local leadership of the communities.

“I just want the folks to know that these two very vibrant institutions [BSU and Northwest Technical College] for this region, a part of a network of institutions which are collectively working across the state to ensure that we keep the doors of hope and opportunity open and ensure that Minnesota will continue to be socially mobile and economically prosperous state,” said Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Chancellor.

The board will be having a lunch with students at BSU on Tuesday.

