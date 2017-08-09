Minnesota Sees Growing Wind Energy Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows that Minnesota’s wind energy capacity increased nearly 10 percent last year.

The Minnesota Public Radio reports that wind power accounts for nearly 18 percent of the electricity generated in the state. The data shows that Minnesota ranks seventh in the nation for wind energy.

The report says the state has added enough new wind energy last year to power about 150,000 homes.

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman says the low cost of wind power is competitive with other forms of electricity generation.

The report also says wind power nationwide increased “at a rapid pace in 2016.” Texas continues to lead the country with about six times more wind power than Minnesota.

Wind investment in the U.S. totaled $13 billion last year.