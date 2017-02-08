Minnesota Representatives Want To Legalize Marijuana
Democratic Rep. Jon Applebaum is making a push to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.
Eight other states have legalized recreational use of the drug and Minnesota passed a tightly controlled medical marijuana program in 2014.
Applebaum says residents’ attitudes toward marijuana and successes in other states show it’s time to start that conversation in Minnesota.
