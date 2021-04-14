Minnesota Recognizing Severe Weather Awareness Week for 2021
The week of April 12-16, 2021 is designated Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week. Severe Weather Awareness Week is a public education campaign promoted by the National Weather Service, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and local Emergency Management Agencies.
The state dedicated each day to focus on different topics:
- Monday: Alerts and Warnings
- Tuesday: Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail
- Wednesday: Floods
- Thursday: Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)
- Friday: Extreme Heat
