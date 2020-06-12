Lakeland PBS

“Minnesota Ready” Coalition Pushing to Have Businesses Fully Reopen

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 11 2020

Officials from the newly started “Minnesota Ready” coalition held a media meeting today at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s office. The coalition is made up of more than 50 statewide chambers that are urging Governor Walz to fully reopen the state’s economy, with appropriate safety measures, no later than next Friday, June 19th.

According to the coalition, their June 19th timeline follows the reopening phases that have been announced every 10-14 days since May 4th and would ensure that every business is able to take full advantage of July 4th tourism.

In a letter created to Governor Walz, the group cited these specific reasons for their message:

  • Given our tourism economy, the Brainerd Lakes Area has been severely impacted.
  • The summer season is short, and our businesses are losing income opportunities that can’t be made up later. If the situation doesn’t change soon, some businesses may close permanently during the off season.
  • Businesses are ready to welcome back customers with safety measures in place.
  • Businesses need time to plan for reopening—make preparations, recall employees, etc.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Opening Its Campus For Fall Semester

Tri-County Health Care Hosts 2nd Mask Drive in Wadena

Some Restaurants Not Currently Offering Indoor Dining

COVID-19 Related Deaths Decrease in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University Opening Its Campus For Fall Semester

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Tri-County Health Care Hosts 2nd Mask Drive in Wadena

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Some Restaurants Not Currently Offering Indoor Dining

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Fishing Tips: Panfishing

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Lakeland PBS Airing More Graduation Videos This Saturday, June 13th

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.