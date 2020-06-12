“Minnesota Ready” Coalition Pushing to Have Businesses Fully Reopen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Officials from the newly started “Minnesota Ready” coalition held a media meeting today at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s office. The coalition is made up of more than 50 statewide chambers that are urging Governor Walz to fully reopen the state’s economy, with appropriate safety measures, no later than next Friday, June 19th.

According to the coalition, their June 19th timeline follows the reopening phases that have been announced every 10-14 days since May 4th and would ensure that every business is able to take full advantage of July 4th tourism.

In a letter created to Governor Walz, the group cited these specific reasons for their message:

Given our tourism economy, the Brainerd Lakes Area has been severely impacted.

The summer season is short, and our businesses are losing income opportunities that can’t be made up later. If the situation doesn’t change soon, some businesses may close permanently during the off season.

Businesses are ready to welcome back customers with safety measures in place.

Businesses need time to plan for reopening—make preparations, recall employees, etc.

