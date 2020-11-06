Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reaches Over 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 6 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,454 new COVID-19 cases today along with 36 newly reported deaths. This is the first time that the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases in a day.

Today’s case total marks the fourth day in a row the state has broken its single-day record, shattering the previous day’s total by more than 1,000 cases as Minnesota continues to see explosive case growth in the past week.

Five of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Hubbard County, aged 85-89
  • One in Mahnomen County, aged 75-79
  • Two in Polk County, aged 80-84
  • One in Roseau County, aged 75-79

The new cases came from 45,769 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.9%. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins researchers, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,578 on Oct. 22 to 3,222 on Nov. 5.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases on in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 15
  • Beltrami – 40
  • Cass – 40
  • Crow Wing – 127
  • Hubbard – 19
  • Itasca – 39
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 60
  • Morrison – 41
  • Polk – 34
  • Roseau – 21
  • Todd – 38
  • Wadena – 28

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

New MN House 5B Representative Excited to Serve District

Visitor Restrictions for Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers

US Steel Plans to Restart Keewatin Taconite Plant, Bring Back Workers

State of Manufacturing Event Reveals Effects of COVID-19 on Business Leaders

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.