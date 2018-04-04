Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Preaches Preparedness During Severe Weather Awareness Week

AJ Feldman
Apr. 4 2018
Minnesota is asking that everyone looks over their emergency plans as the state holds its Severe Weather Awareness Week from April 9-13, 2018.

On Thursday, April 12th, there will be a statewide tornado drill with sirens being activated at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Outdoor warning sirens and NOAA Weather Radios will sound in a simulated tornado warning. The tornado drills allow everyone to practice their emergency plans for tornadoes. The first drill is intended for businesses, while the evening drill is intended for second shift workers and families.

Each day of the week focuses on an important seasonal weather safety topic.

  • Monday- alerts and warnings
  • Tuesday- severe weather
  • Wednesday- lightning and hail
  • Thursday- tornadoes
  • Friday- extreme heat

For more information about severe weather safety and preparedness, you can visit Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/weather-awareness-preparedness/Pages/default.aspx.

AJ Feldman
