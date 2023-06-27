Minnesota Power Celebrates Operation of Sylvan Solar Array Near Pillager

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Friday, June 23rd, Sylvan Township near Pillager saw its newest feature become fully operational with the celebration of the Sylvan Solar Array.

“We’re here to celebrate our ribbon cutting for our 15-megawatt Sylvan solar site,” explained Sylvan Solar Array Enterprise Project Manager Carrie Ryan. “Its one of three solar projects that we constructed in the last year.”

The Sylvan Solar Array marks the third and largest solar project Minnesota Power built in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the projects were meant to boost economic development within the region.

“Coming out of the pandemic, they were looking at ways that we could stimulate the economy, help provide more local jobs, local growth, work to local contractors,” explained Sylvan Solar Array Construction Manager Rick Fannin.

“At the peak of construction, we created 22 construction jobs here in the community,” added Ryan.

The Sylvan Solar Project will allow access to clean energy in the Brainerd Lakes Area and is a 15.2-megawatt array.

“Which is equivalent to powering about 3,400 households,” added Fannin, “So [a] pretty significant amount.”

The day’s celebration allowed for attendees to tour the facility to get a better grasp on the facility’s operations.

“It’s very exciting, there’s a lot of work that has went into these three projects,” said Ryan, “So it’s a relief but it feels great. We’re very excited and happy to share this with the community.”

“People ask all the time about solar but to be able to drive by here and think about that, that this could actually power 3,400 homes, you know, that puts it on a different perspective,” said Fannin.

All three of Minnesota Power’s solar array projects are now fully operational, with the arrays together totaling over 20 megawatts.

