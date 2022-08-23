Minnesota Minimum Wage to Increase in 2023

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The state minimum wage in Minnesota will increase in order to offset inflation prices.

According to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the minimum wage is expected to increase on January 1st, 2023. The wages for a large employer will be adjusted to $10.59 an hour, a 26 cent raise from the current large employer minimum rate. Other state minimum wages will change to $8.42 to $8.63 per hour, a 21 cent increase. Both of these changes are 2.5% increases.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry temporary commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said about the increase, “This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families.”

As of the 1st of January, large employers must pay the new minimum wage to employees who make an annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more. Small employers must pay $8.63 per hour to employees whose annual gross revenue is less than $500,000. Employees younger than 20 may be paid the training wage of $8.63 per hour for their first 90 consecutive days of employment. The youth age rate will also be the $8.63 per hour.

New minimum wage posters will be available this fall for Minnesota employers. Employers are required by Minnesota law to display five state-mandated posters. These posters must be located in a place for employees to easily see it. Employees must also be provided with a written notice of the change prior to it taking effect.

