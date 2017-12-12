DONATE

Minnesota Man Dies After Snowmobile Goes Through Thin Ice Near Crosby

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 12 2017
A 34-year-old man from Ironton, MN has died after a snowmobile he was operating went through thin ice on Serpent Lake in Crosby, MN

The Crosby police department first got the call for help coming from the lake at 5:30 this morning. Police and other first responders arrived on scene later.

A dive team was able to find the deceased man in 45 feet of water. It was determined that the snowmobile had driven onto the lake from an adjoining road and had traveled halfway across the bay before going through the ice

The Crow Wing county sheriff would like to remind everyone that the ice on our lakes is never 100% safe. They advice people to not venture out on lakes you are unfamiliar with and be sure to let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

